NTR30: Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's film big update announced; Read Inside

Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva is expected to be bigger and better than ever before. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated films. Ever since the film went on floors recently, the makers are sharing back-to-back updates. Now, the latest update is Hollywood VFX artist Brad Minnich joined the crew.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and announced that Hollywood visual effects artist Brad Minnich has come on board for NTR30. He is known for his visual effects work in films like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zack Synder's Justice League, and Aquaman. As the film is said to be heavy on VFX, the new addition is proof that NTR30 will be a visual treat.

The makers shared a pic of Brad from the sets along with director Koratala Siva and wrote, "#BradMinnich will be the VFX supervisor for crucial sequences in #NTR30. Get ready for a stunning visual treat on the Big Screens."

Take a look at the new update about NTR30 here:

Kenny Bates joins the NTR30

A few days ago, Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates, who is best known for designing the action sequences of films like Mission Impossible and Transformers, has joined NTR 30 as the stunt director. He has previously worked on Indian films like Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Prabhas starrer Sahoo.



About NTR30

The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled NTR 30, started rolling in Hyderabad on March 23, Thursday with a grand Muhurat pooja ceremony. The launch event was star-studded as celebs like SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel and many others attended along with cast and crew in the presence.

The Koratala Siva directorial is touted to be an out-and-out action film set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The director promised that NTR30 will be his best work to date. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and will mark her South debut. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Ratnavelu is the director of photography. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Sabu Cyril heads the production design team

