NTR30: Jr NTR gears up for action flick with Koratala Siva, treats fans with special video ahead of birthday

After the tremendous success of RRR: Ranam Roudram Rudhiram, Jr NTR is joining his hand with Koratala Siva for his next, tentatively titled NTR30. Today, ahead of his birthday, the makers shared an introduction video and it promises to be out an out commercial action entertainer.

The actor collaborated with the star director Koratala Siva for the blockbuster hit Janatha Garage (2016.) NTR30, written and directed by Koratala Siva is an action entertainer with Jr. NTR in the main role. NTR30 is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. S Thaman is the music director.