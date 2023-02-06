NTR30: Jr NTR makes a serious appeal to his fans about his next with Koratala Siva

Jr NTR, on Sunday, attended the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram's Amigos and opened up about his upcoming film NTR30. He also shared an update about the Koratala Siva's directorial. The RRR star confirmed that NTR30 will be launched officially this month. Sharing the update about NTR30, he said, "We are launching the film officially this month. The regular shoot starts on the 20th of March or even before. Aiming to release the film on 05th April 2024."

Jr NTR also made a serious appeal to fans as he urged them not to pressurize filmmakers for regular updates of the films. The actor said, "It is impossible to provide updates almost every day & every hour about upcoming movies. I can understand your enthusiasm to know updates about the movies but it is putting unnecessary pressure on the producers. if I have any updates, I will share them with you first even before my wife. And I'm not talking only about my films but almost everyone in the industry facing similar pressure to provide updates regularly to the fans."

About NTR30 After RRR, Jr NTR's next is the big thing with sky-high expectations. The actor announced two films – NTR 30 with Kortala Siva and NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel. However, except for an official announcement, no major updates about the film have been announced and fans have been waiting with bated breath asking makers for updates. In December, Pinkvilla exclusively reported an update about the highly anticipated NTR30 “NTR has been very cautious with what he wants to do following the global fame that RRR has got him. He has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30 and is finally satisfied with the output of the final draft. The film Mahurat is expected to take place in Hyderabad by Mid-January and the full-fledged shoot will start from February 2023,” revealed a source close to the development. On New Year, the makers shared a new poster not revealing Jr NTR's look and announced the official release date is out as well. NTR30 will hit the theatres on April 5, 2024.

