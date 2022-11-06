NTR30: Koratala Siva brainstorms with Jr NTR's team during the pre-production work; See PHOTOS

Now, as the pre-production work for the drama is underway in full swing, some pictures of Koratala Siva, DOP Rathnavelu, and Production Designer Sabu Cyril brainstorming during a production session have surfaced on social media.

After SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR, Jr NTR will next be seen leading director Koratala Siva's much-anticipated drama, NTR30. As there was no update about the film for a long time, the speculations started doing rounds that the film has been shelved, but the PR team recently cleared the air saying that director Koratala Siva, DOP Rathnavelu, and Production Designer Sabu Cyril have amped up the pre-production work of the film on a massive scale and the shoot of the film is also likely to commence soon.

Prior to this, the Acharya director revealed a few titbits about NTR30 to Pinkvilla during an exclusive interview. He was quoted saying, "It is high on an emotional note and very powerful script...very strong character set in a very very new, never seen backdrop."

NTR30 marks Jr NTR's second movie with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The actor and director duo previously worked together in the 2016 action-drama, Janatha Garage. The crew of the movie is expected to include some top technicians from the industry including composer Anirudh Ravichander as music director. The cinematography of the film will be performed by Ratnavelu, whereas the editing will be headed by Sreekar Prasad. Additionally, Sabu Cyril is on board the teams as the art designer.

NTR31

Over and above this, Jr NTR will also work along with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his 31st project. The first look poster of the film, unveiled a while back, shows the RRR actor in an intense avatar.

Both the venture are highly awaited by the fans.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Jr. NTR called me soon after watching Kantara’ - Rishab Shetty expresses gratitude for RRR actor