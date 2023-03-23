NTR30: Koratala Siva opens up about the plot of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's action film

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's most anticipated and awaited film NTR30 has been launched today with a grand and star-studded opening ceremony. After the official puja, the director and team addressed the media and spoke about the film. The Acharya director revealed the backdrop of the film and said it will be his best work till date. Anirudh Ravinchander also said 'I'm back with NTR30'.

Director Koratala Siva revealed the plot of NTR30 and left fans super excited. "NTR30 is set in forgotten coastal lands of India where men are closer to beasts than men. They don't fear God or even death. What do they fear for? Let's wait and see. It's going to be a ride. I promise fans and movie lovers that this going to be my best ever," the director explained.

The director also introduced the crew of the film. The crew of the movie includes some top technicians from the industry including composer Anirudh Ravichander as music director. The cinematography of the film will be performed by Ratnavelu, whereas the editing will be headed by Sreekar Prasad. Additionally, Sabu Cyril is on board the teams as the art designer.

NTR30 crew

The director heaped praises on his NTR30 crew and said, "To set a great idea, I need a great team and I have these talented people here with me. My brother Anirudh, a man of sound, is excited after I narrate the script. He said I wrote the script with fire and I felt very joyful."

Anirudh is excited to be back in Telugu cinema with NTR30'. The music director said, "Thank you Siva sir, and my brother Tarak for making this happen. I met Siva, sir, a year ago and I'm so happy to be part of his vision. It's a huge vision and I will give my best to make it happen. Very excited and thanks to the fans for the response to the motion poster. I'm coming back."

About NTR30

NTR30 marks Jr NTR's second movie with filmmaker Koratala Siva. The actor and director duo previously worked together in the 2016 action-drama, Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead of the film.



