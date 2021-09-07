NTR30: Makers of Jr NTR & Koratala Siva's pan Indian film to announce a BIG UPDATE next week?

It is a well-known fact that Jr NTR announced another besides RRR, which is temporarily titled #NTR30 and will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The combination of Trivikram-Jr NTR was last seen in Aravinda Sametha, which turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. The Nandamuri fans are eagerly waiting for updates about his films but due to the Coronavirus lockdown, they have been delayed. Looks like a big update is on the way as #NTR30 is trending on Twitter.

According to the latest reports, the makers will be announcing the core cast and crew members of the film next week. There is a strong buzz that Kiara Advani will be the leading lady of the film. The actress is a familiar face in South and North as she has quite many movies. Reports also state that Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for #NTR30. The makers approached with a whopping price and fans are hoping for blockbuster music. However, it is to be awaited and watched next week about the official announcement.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has wrapped up the shoot of his pan-Indian film of Rajamouli's directorial RRR with Ram Charan and will now begin the shoot of #NTR30 very soon. Director Koratala Siva, who was busy with Chiranjeevi's Acharya has also wrapped up the shoot with just a few patchworks left. #NTR30 will soon go on to the floors.