NTR30: Manoj Manchu REACTS to rumours of playing the antagonist in Jr NTR starrer

Since past few days reports are doing rounds that Manoj Manchu will play the antagonist in Jr NTR’s forthcoming project, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. However, this is not true. The Telugu star has not signed any film with Jr NTR and is currently busy with the post-production of his comeback film, Aham Brahmasmi. Manoj Manchu's team released a press statement rubbishing the news of him playing a baddie in Jr NTR's upcoming film tentatively called, NTR 30.

Jr NTR's upcoming film is grabbing the limelight since its inception. While fans can't wait to see him in SS Rajamouli's RRR, there is an equal curiosity to know about his film with Trivikram. Reportedly, the film will be bankrolled by S Radha Krishna and Nandamuri Kalyanram under Haarika & Hassine Creations and NTR Arts. Samantha Akkineni is reportedly considered to play the second female lead in the film. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Meanwhile, Manoj Manchu is returning to the big screen after 3 years and his Pan India upcoming film titled, Aham Brahmasmi has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by ‬Srikanth Reddy and produced by Manoj and his mom Nirmala Devi, Aham Brahmasmi has left moviegoers excited to know what's in stores for them.

The upcoming Manoj Manchu starrer will release in 5 languages-Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

