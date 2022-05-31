NTR30: Sonali Bendre dismisses rumours of playing crucial role in Jr NTR & Kortala Srinivas' film

Jr NTR is teaming up with Koratala Siva for his next, an action entertainer tentatively titled NTR30. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the motion poster video was released and took the internet by storm. Now, the speculations of cast and crew have begun with tinsel town buzzing with new rumours. There were reports in various media portals about Sonali Bendre being part of the movie. However, the actress dismissed the rumours.

Calling it fake news, Sonali Bendre in a chat with Koimoi responded, "Who, me' No, I don't know, please tell me about it. I have no clue what you are talking about. No listen, genuinely I am not. No, I have no clue about this, so this is fake news. Or if it is news, it hasn't reached me yet. This is sansanikhez (thriller)."

Firstly, there were rumours that Alia Bhatt was approached for the female lead role and now it is said that Jahnvi Kapoor is the frontrunner to pair opposite Jr NTR. However, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the director reacted to the rumours and said, "Nothing has been finalised. There are many reports if she is or not but actually, I just finished my script and narrated it to NTR. That's it. We will take a small break and then finalise things."

NTR30, one of the much-awaited films marks director Koratala Siva's second collaboration with Tarak after Janatha Garage (2016). Anirudh will compose the soundtrack for the film & Ratnavelu will handle the cinematography. Presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram, produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts respectively.

It was reported that the untitled film will go on the floors on May 20 but that didn't happen so fans are waiting with bated breath for the launch ceremony and details of the cast and crew.

