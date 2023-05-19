NTR30 titled Devara: Jr NTR is set to seek revenge as he wields a blood-covered axe

Man of Masses, Jr NTR's birthday is going to be a lot more special this year for his fans as makers of his upcoming film NTR30, have released the first look today. Titled Devara, the first look sees Jr NTR in an intense avatar, holding a blood-covered axe.

The RRR actor looks ferocious in a lungi-clad avatar and exudes a massy swag. One can also notice, the pile of dead bodies at the seashore. For the unversed, NTR30, which is now titled Devara marks Sridevi's daughter and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. A few weeks ago, Saif Ali Khan joined the sets of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film. He will be seen as the antagonist in his Telugu debut.

Billed to be a high-octane action drama, the upcoming film is set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. It will see top technicians together working on the project. After RRR, fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. NTR30 is definitely creating immense buzz among moviegoers.

Check out NTR30's first title announcement look below

Tentatively called, NTR30, the film is being shot in Hyderabad and the makers are making it a point to share tiny sneak peeks about the NTR starrer. The motion poster, which was released in 2023 was quite similar and had Jr NTR in an intense, deadly avatar, wielding a sickle knife and an axe in the same.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, NTR30 is said to be an extravaganza with an exciting storyline. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of NTR Jr and director Kortala Siva after Janatha Garage.

NTR 30 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and will release worldwide on 5th April 2024.

