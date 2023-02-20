NTR30's launch ceremony postponed due to the demise of Jr NTR's cousin Taraka Ratna: Reports

Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva is one of the most awaited and anticipated films. NTR 30 was expected to go on floors by the end of this month with a launch ceremony. But due to the unfortunate demise of Jr NTR's cousin brother Taraka Ratna, the opening ceremony got postponed. NTR30's launch ceremony, which was scheduled to happen on February 24, has reportedly been postponed. The film will not go on the floors today due to the hard times in the family. A new date will be announced by the makers later.

For unversed, Taraka Ratna, a young member of the Nandamuri family, passed away on Sunday. After 20 days of being hospitalized, he took his last breath on February 19 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39 years. He is the cousin brother of Jr NTR and nephew of Nandamuri Balakrishna.



NTR30 was set for launch this week Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film is expected to go on floors from February 23 and will be completed over a period of 6 to 7 months. In fact, Jr NTR also confirmed the same at the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram's Amigos. He said, "We are launching the film officially this month. The regular shoot starts on the 20th of March or even before. Aiming to release the film on 05th April 2024." But now, looks like, with the unfortunate incident in the Nandamuri family, NTR30 will not go as planned. There will be changes in dates.

Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor part of NTR30 As per the latest reports about the film, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is being considered for an antagonist role. It is said that he will lock horns with NTR in the action entertainer. However, there's no official confirmation regarding it yet. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Janhvi Kapoor is part of the film as well. Reportedly, she is roped in to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in the film. NTR30 is bankrolled by Hari Krishna Kand Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively. Anirudh Ravichandran is the music composer.

