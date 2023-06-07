NTR31 Buzz: Is Priyanka Chopra Jonas considered opposite Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel's next? Find out

After the worldwide success of RRR, Jr NTR is known as a global star and his upcoming movies are highly anticipated as well. While the actor is currently busy with Devara with Koratala Siva, he has already announced his next with Prashanth Neel tentatively titled NTR31. Now, reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in for the upcoming project.

According to the latest reports that are buzzing on the internet is Priyanka Chopra Jonas likely to join the cast of NTR31. She is reportedly in talks to play the female lead in the pan-Indian film. The actress is said to be paired up opposite Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel's directorial. However, the casting of Priyanka Chopra is not yet confirmed.

Aamir Khan to join NTR31

NTR31 is in the initial stage of production. The film is yet to go on floors so no major details have been announced except for the first-look poster. More details about the film are awaited.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also rumoured to be part of NTR31. According to the reports, the makers are considering Aamir Khan for the role of antagonist Jr NTR. He is likely to lock horns with the RRR actor in the film.



About NTR31

On Sunday, Prashanth Neel turned a year older and Jr NTR sent him a special gift. the RRR actor treated the KGF director to a special homemade chicken curry on his birthday. The director's wife shared a photo of the delicious dish and thanked 'annaya' NTR.

The film is expected to go on floors in 2024. The director is excited for his project with Jr NTR as he said that he has been a fan of the RRR actor for nearly two decades now.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy with Koratala Siva's directorial Devara. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is busy with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Reportedly, the shoot has been wrapped up and moved to post production work. Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumarnan are also part of the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Devara EXCLUSIVE: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan to shoot crucial scenes in a 2-week-long schedule from today