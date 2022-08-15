NTR31: Jr NTR starrer to go on floors in April 2023, Prashanth Neel CONFIRMS

After RRR, Jr NTR fans are looking forward to the star to start work on his next. Adhering to the same, director Prashanth Neel recently confirmed while interacting with the media that their joint project, temporarily titled NTR31 will be going on the floors by April 2023.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Salaar maker was quoted saying, “I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment,” he keeps it short. When asked to open up about his bond with Jr NTR, the filmmaker says, “I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.”

Check out the video below:

