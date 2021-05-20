NTR31: KGF director Prashanth Neel wishes Jr NTR on birthday, Says 'Can't wait to make film with only force'

Taking to Twitter, director Prashanth Neel penned a sweet birthday note for Jr NTR and called him the one and the only force that he is looking forward to work with.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, also known as Jr NTR or Tarak, officially joins hands with Prashanth Neel for an untitled project backed by Mythri Movie Makers. There were strong rumours about the film being shelved but KGF director Prashanth Neel's birthday post for Jr NTR confirms the film is very much happening. Tentatively called NTR31, it is indeed one of the anticipated films of Jr NTR.

Taking to Twitter, Prashanth Neel penned a sweet birthday note for Jr NTR and called him the one and the only force that he is looking forward to work with. He wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother..Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial."

Take a look:

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is looking forward to the grand release of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. He is also shooting for Salaar starring Prabhas.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, has got several big projects in the kitty. He will soon kickstart shooting for Koratala Siva's #NTR30.

The Telugu star is meanwhile looking forward to the grand release of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor will be seen alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming magnum opus. RRR also stars and in important roles. The film is originally shot in Telugu but will be released in multiple languages including, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada. It is expected to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×