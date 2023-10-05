NTR31: Makers make BIG announcement on Jr NTR starrer with Prashanth Neel; Details Inside

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. is one of the most talented actors, not just in Tollywood, but all over the country. In fact, the actor has received international acclaim with his 2022 film RRR, which was helmed by SS. Rajamouli, and also featured Ram Charan.

It has been over a year since it was announced that the Janatha Garage actor will be collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a film, which has been tentatively titled NTR31. But since then, not a lot of details were revealed about the film. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the filming will officially begin in April 2024. Mythri Movie Makers shared on their X:

“The most awaited project of @tarak9999 & #PrashanthNeel will commence in April, 2024; The prestigious high-octane spectacle will create a new benchmark in Indian Cinema”

NTR31 to go on floors in April, 2024

What we know about NTR31 so far

NTR31 would mark the first collaboration between the RRR actor and the KGF director. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with NTR Arts. Although not a lot of information is available related to the film, it has been rumored that Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be a part of the project. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

What’s next for Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR will next be seen in Devara, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. The film marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor, and also features Saif Ali Khan as the lead antagonist. Apart from them, the film is also said to feature Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj, Narain, Murali Sharma, and many more. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers of the film announced that the film will be released in two parts, with the first part coming out on 5th April.

What’s next for Prashanth Neel

Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film, Salaar, which has Prabhas in the lead is gearing up for release on 22nd December, this year. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and more in prominent roles. The film is produced by Hombale Films, the same production house behind the KGF films and Kantara.

