NTR31: Prashanth Neel drops exciting deets about his upcoming film with Jr. NTR; reveals reasons for delay

In a recent interview, while promoting the Salaar movie, director Prashanth Neel dropped intriguing hints about his next project with NTR, tentatively titled NTR31. Fans are waiting for the updates of the highly anticipated film.

Prashanth Neel revealed that NTR31 will kick off production in the second half of 2024. He clarified, "I can't reveal much about NTR31 right now. I'm working on the project with NTR, but the timeline is still uncertain. NTR is currently busy with another film and a Hindi project, so I need to carefully assess the situation. My priority is to release Salaar first, followed by a break."

Reportedly the director stated that he would be stepping outside his comfort zone for this collaboration, promising a different film with distinct emotions. While fans might anticipate an action-packed NTR31, Neel assures it will be driven by its unique emotional core, hinting at a never-before-seen storyline for the beloved Jr NTR.

The announcement of NTR31's collaboration with the KGF director sparked immense excitement over a year ago. However, details surrounding the film remained shrouded in mystery. A social media update from Mythri Movie Makers officially confirmed the commencement of filming in April 2024.

What We Know About NTR31

NTR31 marks the first joint project for NTR and Prashanth Neel. The film is being co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Although the makers haven't revealed any specifics yet, rumors are swirling around about the possible participation of Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation so far.

Upcoming projects of Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel

Before NTR31 takes off, the actor will be seen in Koratala Siva's Devara, hitting theaters in two parts. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut and features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander provides the music for this highly anticipated project, releasing its first part on April 5th.

Meanwhile, Neel's directorial Salaar, starring Prabhas, is all set for release on December 22nd (Tomorrow). Packed with a stellar cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu, the film promises another action-packed spectacle from the KGF director.

