NTR31: Title of Jr NTR's next project with Prashanth Neel confirmed? Film distributor drops BIG update
Jr NTR’s highly anticipated movie with Prashanth Neel will soon start rolling. And recently a major revelation by a film distributor left fans in a frenzy about the movie’s speculated title.
Jr NTR is looking forward to some amazing projects ahead, including his Bollywood debut with War 2 and the much-hyped movie directed by Prashanth Neel. Speaking about the latter, this upcoming project has been tentatively named NTRNeel or NTR31. And now, it seems the makers have locked in an official title for the same.
As per the rumors, the makers have reserved the title Dragon for the Jr NTR starrer. And recently, a film distributor’s revelation seems to have confirmed the same.
At the pre-release event for Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film Dragon, notable film distributor Sashi was asked about why he chose the name Return Of The Dragon for the Telugu version of the movie, while in Tamil, it is still being called Dragon.
The reporter went on to question the distributor if the name Dragon was already registered for another Telugu movie. In response, Sashi said, “You should ask Mythri producer Ravi regarding this," dodging a serious answer but flaunting a big smile.
Shortly after, this simple response left fans in a frenzy, as they quickly figured out that it was for Prashanth Neel’s next.
In other news, the shooting of NTRNeel is supposed to go on floors by February 20. As per an Aakashvani report, the Devara star is likely to join the sets at a later stage.
Meanwhile, besides Jr NTR in the lead role, there have also been speculations about Tovino Thomas and Rukmini Vasanth joining him in pivotal roles.
