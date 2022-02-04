NTR32: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel to join hands for mass entertainer

RRR star Jr NTR is on a roll with high stake projects panning out for him one after the other. Recently, the actor will be joining hands with Salaar director Prashanth Neel. The project tentatively titled NTR32 is said to be launched in coming October. Although details about the venture are not available at this point, it is believed that the storyline for Jr NTR’s next will be a gripping subject.

Jr NTR has been creating a lot of buzz with his announcement regarding the upcoming ventures. Yesterday, social media was flooded with the news that Jr NTR will be collaborating with Buchi Babu Sana. It is further speculated that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as a leading lady opposite Jr NTR. Touted to be a sports drama, the RRR star will be seen in the role of a Kabbadi player in the film. Jr NTR and Buchi Babu's film will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

No official announcement regarding this project has not been made yet but if reports are to be believed, the film will be announced soon and Jr NTR is expected to begin shooting after completing his other film with Siva Koratala.