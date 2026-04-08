NTRNeel: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s action saga NOT paused, makers clarify ‘film is progressing...’

Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the epic action saga that Prashanth Neel and Jr. NTR have been working on together. However, recent reports stated that the project, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon), has been temporarily paused to perfect the multiple looks that the superstar is donning in the mass entertainer. But finally, the makers opened up about the same and clarified that the film is progressing as planned. Check out their official statement.

NTRNeel makers clarify the film is not paused

Currently, all eyes are on Jr. NTR’s next project, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon), with Prashanth Neel. After reports indicated that the team had started filming the movie, a publication exclusively mentioned that it had now been temporarily paused to work on Tarak’s multiple appearances.

However, earlier today (April 8, 2026), Mythri Movie Makers took to their official Twitter (formerly X) handle and released a statement squashing all rumors around the film’s delay. In a note, they mentioned, “There is absolutely no truth to the rumours circulating about the look or any schedule cancellation.”

Their statement further read, “The film is progressing as planned, with only a routine preparation gap. We request everyone not to believe or spread unverified information. Official updates will always come from us.”

Check out their post:

Rumors of the delays spread like wildfire after Gulte suggested that the film had been halted to work on the multiple looks of the actor in the film. “Both NTR and Neel were not satisfied with the look they achieved, and so, they decided to pause the schedule,” the report mentioned.

While Jr. NTR will be leading the pack, he will be joined by Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, making his return to Telugu cinema. According to Mid-Day, the senior B-town star will join the project as the main antagonist and is expected to lock horns with Tarak in the anticipated action movie. Kapoor indirectly confirmed his participation in the movie by sharing a poster of Dragon and writing, “One has landed, the rest two are lining up. #Dragon.”

While Prashanth Neel is serving as the writer and director of the movie, it will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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