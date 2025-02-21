NTRNeel: Jr NTR’s next project with Prashanth Neel will be made on MASSIVE budget; know the amount set by makers

Jr NTR has been at the forefront of all attention courtesy of buzz surrounding his next project with Prashanth Neel. After the massive success of his last film Devara, all eyes are on what the actor brings to the screen next with such a promising collaboration. The film team has already started the shoot yesterday.

And now, as per a 123 Telugu report, the makers of this upcoming project have apparently allotted a massive budget for the film. Backed by the big banner of Mythri Movie Makers, NTR31 will be made on a total of Rs. 360 crores.

However, these are reported numbers and there is yet to be any official confirmation on the same from the makers’ or actors’ sides.

Meanwhile, shooting began on the Ramoji Film City sets for NTRNeel yesterday where the filmmaker Prashanth Neel flagged off a difficult action sequence involving about 3000 extras in perfecting a riot scene.

Jr NTR is expected to join the sets of the movie by March 2025. Besides him, the other actors who are rumored to be a part of the project are Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas.

The intense action drama is likely to feature the Devara star in a never-seen-before avatar and he would apparently flaunt a well-built physique for the same.

In other news, unconfirmed reports have suggested that the makers of the Jr NTR starrer might have locked down on the name Dragon for the movie. The movie is expected to hit the big screens by January 9, 2026.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting his Bollywood debut film War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan.