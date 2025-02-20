NTRNEEL: Jr NTR’s next with Prashanth Neel goes on floor; makers call it ‘new wave of action and euphoria’

The talks about the collaboration between Jr. NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel have been going on for quite some time now. The pre-production works of the project, tentatively titled NTRNEEL or Dragon, officially began in August 2024, with a puja ceremony.

In the latest update, the makers of the film took to social media to reveal that the film’s shooting had officially begun. They also shared a photo from the sets, which shows Prashanth Neel standing atop a car, and giving instructions to a large crowd.

Furthermore, the picture also shows the crowd standing behind a large debris pit with burnt cycles, cars, and even tires lying before them.

“The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema!;#NTRNEEL shoot has officially begun; A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the masses”

Jr. NTR also shared the same post on his official social media along with the caption “And it begins…”

While there has been no official confirmation, rumors suggest that the makers of the film have locked the title as Dragon for the film. If rumors are to be believed, Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and Kannada actress Rukimini Vasanth have also been roped in for the project. However, neither the makers nor the actors have confirmed this news. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 9th, 2026.

Coming to the work front, Jr. NTR was last seen in the action drama film Devara: Part 1, helmed by Koratala Siva. The film also featured Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in prominent roles. The second part of the franchise is expected to go on floors later this year.

The RRR actor is also gearing up to make his Hindi debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Kiara Advani is also slated to play a prominent role in the film.

As for Prashanth Neel, the filmmaker’s last project Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire which was released in December 2023, was a massive success. The film featured Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles and also had Bobby Simha, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and many more appearing in supporting roles.

It is expected that the KGF helmer will go on to make the film’s sequel, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam, once his current project with Jr. NTR is completed.