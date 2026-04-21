NTRNeel Release Date: Jr NTR’s ‘reign’ to hit theaters on June 11, 2027; team unveils intriguing new look

Jr NTR starrer NTRNeel has been in the making for quite some time, and the movie is expected to be a massive action entertainer. The team has now officially announced its new release date as June 11, 2027, along with an intriguing poster of the RRR star.

NTRNeel Release Date: Jr NTR’s actioner to release on June 11, 2027

Taking to their official social media handle, the team shared a new poster featuring Jr NTR in a powerful and dominant silhouette look. Sharing the update, the actor wrote, "HIS REIGN… HIS SOIL… JUNE 11, 2027… IT IS…."

With the new release date now confirmed, the makers have also added that a glimpse will be released on May 20, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 43rd birthday.

Here’s the post:

NTRNeel, reportedly titled Dragon, is touted to be a large-scale action spectacle, with Rukmini Vasanth expected to play the co-lead and Anil Kapoor in a key role. Initially, there were reports that Tovino Thomas might be part of the project, with indications that he would play the main antagonist.

However, in a recent media interaction, the Minnal Murali actor confirmed that he had to step away from the project due to his commitments in Malayalam cinema. Reportedly, the makers are now in talks with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor for the role, although no official confirmation has been made.

Earlier, NTRNeel was announced to release on June 25, 2026, but it has now been postponed to 2027.

Jr NTR’s previous film

Jr NTR was last seen in a pivotal role in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as a sequel to the 2019 release War and is the latest installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, and several others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

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