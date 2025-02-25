NTRNeel: Story of Jr NTR’s upcoming action thriller leaked; here’s what Prashanth Neel directorial is about

All eyes are on Jr NTR’s next big action-packed project directed by Prashanth Neel. The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of War 2, is said to be joining the sets of the impending project in March. As the film has already gone on floors, as confirmed by the makers, the storyline of the movie has now been unveiled.

As per a report by Telugu Chitraalu, NTRNeel’s plot has supposedly been inspired by the real-life character of Zhao Wei, a well-known Chinese gangster and feared mafia don who used to reign the Golden Triangle area, which spanned across parts of Thailand and Myanmar.

Coming to the character of Jr NTR, he will feature as another formidable mafia don who will get caught in the crossfire of two warring gangster groups. He will be shown as rising from the lower ranks and ultimately will track his rise as the undominable new leader who eliminates both sides and sets up his own new reign.

However, these are merely unconfirmed reports at the moment and it is yet to be seen what the movie will be encompassing once it hits the big screen.

Well, the pre-production work of NTR Neel began back in August 2024 and it was just a few days back when Prashanth Neel kicked off the first leg of filming for the movie in Hyderabad.

In a power-packed glimpse shared by the makers, the director was seen shooting a high-octane sequence involving a large crowd of artists, speculated to be the scene of a riot. Prashanth was seen standing on the top of a car while giving instructions to the large crowd.

Sharing the glimpse, they captioned it as “The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema!;#NTRNEEL shoot has officially begun; A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the masses.”

In other news, there has been buzz about the film locking on the title of Dragon for the Jr NTR starrer. However, this too is yet to be confirmed by the makers.