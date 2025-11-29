NTRNeel Update: Is Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer resuming shoot from December 1st week?

NTRNeel, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on June 25, 2026. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action entertainer is reportedly set to resume shooting in the first week of December.

NTRNeel: Jr NTR starrer to resume shoot with 20-day schedule?

According to a report by Aakashavaani, Jr NTR's NTRNeel is expected to resume filming from the first week of December. The upcoming schedule is said to be a demanding 20-night shoot.

The episode being filmed is reportedly a crucial segment of the movie. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

The action entertainer marks Jr NTR's first-ever collaboration with the Salaar director. Actress Rukmini Vasanth and Tovino Thomas are also expected to appear in pivotal roles.

Is Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 2 shelved?

Recently, several media outlets reported that the RRR star's movie Devara: Part 2 has been shelved. Director Koratala Siva had apparently penned a new draft for the sequel, but it reportedly did not land well with Tarak.

Feeling that the narrative appeared forced, the actor is said to have expressed dissatisfaction-leading to speculation that the movie might be shelved. However, the makers have yet to comment on the matter.

Devara follows the story of a village chieftain of the same name. Along with his contemporaries, he makes a living by smuggling goods from the middle of the sea to influential clients.

However, after a fateful incident reveals that the goods being smuggled are actually weapons, Devara turns against the practice and begins hunting down anyone involved in it. Betrayed by his own people, he disappears, leaving behind a chilling message and threatening to catch anyone who continues smuggling.

Years later, his contemporaries live in fear of Devara, while his son, Vara, harbors resentment toward his father for abandoning him and his family. The film ends on a cliffhanger, setting the stage for a possible sequel.

Apart from Tarak, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kalaiyarasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, and several others in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and met with an underwhelming response from audiences.

ALSO READ: Lokah Chapter 2: Tovino Thomas starrer superhero film ready to go on floors? Team begins scripting