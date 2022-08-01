NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari No More: Nandamuri Balakrishna clicked as he reaches after sister's post-mortem

Nandamuri Balakrishna was clicked at the residence of his sister and NTR's late daughter Uma Maheswari along with the rest after the post-mortem. Earlier, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari reached her residence in Hyderabad along with actor Kalyan Ram to offer condolences to the family. Meanwhile, star Balakrishna is inconsolable after the loss of his little sister. Further details about the last rites are likely to be revealed shortly.

She lived with her husband, who is currently away. Her younger daughter, who also lived in the city is said to have visited her on Sunday along with her husband.

Check out the pictures below:

Going by the ANI report, Uma Maheshwari died by suicide as she was found hanging at her Hyderabad residence in Jubilee Hills.

The police have filed a case Under section 174 of CrPC and a further probe is underway. It is suspected that she might have taken this decision after going into depression over family and health issues. Uma Maheswari was battling a few health issues and was also being treated for the last couple of months. Although, no suicide note has been found on her.

It is further reported that a few members of Nandamuri family members who are residing abroad have been informed about the sudden demise. However, nothing has been made official yet.

NTR, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party had 12 children and Uma Maheswari was the youngest among them.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

