NTRxAnil Ravipudi: Jr NTR to collab with Bhagavanth Kesari director; says ‘Going to be a laugh riot’

Jr NTR and director Anil Ravipudi are all set to join hands for the first time for a comedy film, tentatively titled NTRxAnilRavipudi. The upcoming collaboration was confirmed by the RRR actor, who shared a picture alongside the filmmaker.

NTRxAnil Ravipudi: Jr NTR joins with Anil Ravipudi for a comedy movie

Taking to his social media handle, Jr NTR wrote, “This one's going to be a laugh riot…” Excited about the collaboration, director Anil Ravipudi said, “Our combination has been long overdue Jr NTR sir… Full-on entertainer coming up! Rolling very soon… No, no, ROFL-ing very soon,” while sharing a picture featuring himself, Tarak and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Here are the posts:

Director Anil Ravipudi is currently gearing up for the release of his movie, January 12 Vidudala. The upcoming film is a comedy entertainer starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead roles. It is slated to release on January 12, 2027, coinciding with Sankranti.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature Keerthy Suresh and Kriti Shetty in key roles, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. While more details about his next project with Jr NTR are yet to be revealed, the movie might possibly hit theatres for Sankranti 2028, following the director's usual release pattern.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR is next set to play the lead role in Dragon , directed by Prashanth Neel. The upcoming film is an action entertainer featuring Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, and several others in key roles.

The film features Tarak as a dangerous man involved in a trade group, with its world being developed on a massive scale, similar to Neel's previous ventures. It is slated to release in theatres on June 11, 2027.

Looking ahead, Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are set to collaborate for the second time on the tentatively titled NTRxTrivikram . The upcoming movie is based on Lord Murugan, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the songs and background score.

Recent rumours suggested that the actor and director had a fallout over the project. However, the film's co-producer Naga Vamsi dismissed these claims, with the makers also sharing a picture of the duo together.

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