NTRxTrivikram: Jr NTR starrer mythological epic locks in final script with a title still pending; Director confirms

NTRxTrivikram, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is an upcoming mythological epic directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The filmmaker has now shared a major update on the project, which marks his reunion with Tarak.

NTRxTrivikram: Jr NTR starrer mythological epic locks final script

Ahead of the release of Aadarsha Kutumba House No: 47 - AK 47 , director Trivikram Srinivas appeared in an interview with anchor Suma. During the conversation, the filmmaker confirmed that the film’s final script has been locked.

However, Trivikram added that the makers have not yet finalized the film’s title.

For the uninitiated, the upcoming film is reportedly based on the legend of Lord Murugan. It will be produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts in association with S. Radha Krishna’s Haarika & Hassine Creations. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s songs and background score.

Anirudh has previously collaborated with Jr NTR on Koratala Siva’s Devara and with Trivikram Srinivas on Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi. The project is expected to be mounted on a grand scale and is being touted as an epic mythological venture.

The first-look poster was unveiled by Tarak and featured a majestic depiction of Lord Murugan’s iconic Vel (divine spear), with a DNA strand emerging from it. Reports suggest that the makers are considering titles such as Devasenapathi or God of War for the film.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR was last seen in a key role in Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 release War and the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tarak, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Badola in key roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will next headline Dragon , an upcoming action spectacle directed by Prashanth Neel. The film features Jr NTR as Luger, an operative involved in a syndicate who is set to face a major crackdown.

With Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead, Dragon also stars Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Sidhant Gupta, and several others in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 11, 2027.

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