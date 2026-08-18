NTRxTrivikram: Jr NTR’s upcoming action epic to be titled Devasenapathi or God of War? Here’s what we know

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are all set to join hands for a mythological action epic, tentatively titled NTRxTrivikram. While the movie is yet to go on the floors, it seems the makers may have already locked its title.

NTRxTrivikram: Jr NTR’s film to be titled Devasenapathi or God of War?

According to a report by Gulte, production house NTR Arts has registered two titles: Devasenapathi and God of War. With both titles reportedly registered by the team, either one could potentially become the official title of NTRxTrivikram .

However, the makers have yet to officially confirm the title. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s NTR Arts in association with S. Radha Krishna’s Haarika & Hassine Creations. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s songs and background score.

Anirudh previously collaborated with Jr NTR on Koratala Siva’s Devara and with Trivikram Srinivas on Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi. The project is expected to be mounted on a grand scale and is being touted as an epic mythological venture.

The first-look poster was unveiled by Tarak, featuring a majestic visual of Lord Murugan’s iconic Vel (divine spear), with a DNA strand emerging from it.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR was last seen in a key role in Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 release War and the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Alongside Hrithik and Tarak, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Badola in key roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will next headline Dragon , an upcoming action spectacle directed by Prashanth Neel. The film features Jr NTR as Luger, an operative involved in a syndicate preparing to face a major crackdown.

With Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead, Dragon also stars Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Sidhant Gupta, and several others in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release on June 11, 2027.

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