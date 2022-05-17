Nushrratt Bharuccha to play female lead in Bellamkonda Sreenivas' film; Makers share special birthday poster

It is well known that Bellamkonda Sreenivas is making his Bollywood debut with the remake of Prabhas’ superhit film Chatrapathi. Telugu director VV Vinayak is directing the remake film. While the film has been carrying great expectations since its inception, today the makers officially announced that Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

Today, on the occasion of Nushrratt's birthday, the makers shared a special poster to wish the actress. Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote, "To the glittery diva, who set’s up the perfect tone with her presence.Team #BSS9 wishes the charismatic beauty @Nushrratt a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayNushrrattBharuccha."

The actress shot for a couple of days but the makers kept the news under wraps all this while. Nushrratt was also excited when this offer came to her as she didn’t act in any commercial pot-boiler yet. Thus, she gave her nod right away. The actress made her debut in Tollywood in the 2010 film Taj Mahal.

The yet to be titled film will be made on a grand scale and Bellamkonda Sreenivas will undergo a complete makeover to play an action-packed role, originally played by Prabhas. Chatrapathi Hindi remake is being directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well.

