O Andha Naatkal: Radikaa, Suhasini, Urvasi and Khushbu’s roles to be extensions of their iconic roles from 80s

Directed by James Vasanthan, O Andha Naatkal will have Radikaa Sarathkumar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Urvasi and Khushbu Sundar as the lead actors.

Music composer and filmmaker James Vasanthan has joined hands with top yesteryear heroines of Kollywood for a film titled O Andha Naatkal. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Radikaa, Khushbu, Urvashi and Suhasini and about 80 percent of the shooting for the film has been done in Melbourne, Australia. The romantic comedy film will have these actors dancing at a nightclub in Melbourne for a song titled Madras Enna Melbourne Enna, sung by Cassandra Rachel and Super Singer fame Sowmya.

The song was choreographed by John Britto. Media reports suggest that the film is trilingual, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and is touted to be a family subject. Reports in The Hindu suggest that the four actors will be extensions of their most-famous characters in four different films from the 1980s. It is expected that Urvasi’s character will be based on her character in Kamal Haasan starrer Michel Madha Kama Rajan, while Suhasini’s character will be based on K Balachandre’s Sindhu Bairavi.

Other cast members in the film include Jithin Raj and Latha Hegde, who play the lead roles. The film will also have Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope, YG Mahendran, Sulakshana, Manobala and Banuchandar. The film will have director Sundar C in a cameo role. Sharan Samuel has cranked the camera, while Sabu Joseph is in charge of editing. The film’s music is also composed by James Vasanthan.

