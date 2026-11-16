O.M Chapter 1, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, is slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. Ahead of Rajkumar Periasamy's directorial release, Mammootty playfully pulled his co-star's leg at the film's pre-release event in Kerala.

O.M Chapter 1: Mammootty quips at Dhanush for his initial approach to him

Speaking at the pre-release event for O.M Chapter 1 , Mammootty recalled how Dhanush initially kept his distance whenever they met. He said, “Initially, Dhanush used to get tense whenever he saw me. Not even tense; he would keep his distance, actually. But would I leave him? We can even turn enemies into friends, right? I embraced him and made him my friend. Now, he can’t even sleep without seeing me.”

When it was his turn to speak, Dhanush responded with a humorous anecdote, saying, “Legendary Nagesh sir once advised me to be careful with someone who doesn’t look like they act. After 24 years, that advice came in handy while acting with Mammootty sir. If I hadn’t been careful, he would’ve finished me off and left.”

The actor further joked, “Mammootty sir means thug life; thug life means Mammootty. He will never give you normal answers. I once asked him, ‘How are you doing, sir?’ He replied, ‘How do you think I am?’ When I said he must be good, he replied, ‘In that case, I must be.’”

Dhanush also revealed that his son's name was inspired by a Mammootty starrer of the same name, directed by Balu Mahendra. For the unversed, the romantic drama was based on the Japanese film The Yellow Handkerchief.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Dhanush and Mammukka have shared the screen. Before O.M Chapter 1, they were associated with the film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, in which the Kara actor made a cameo appearance as himself.

Dhanush and Mammootty’s work front

Following O.M Chapter 1, Dhanush will headline the tentatively titled D56, directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. Featuring SJ Suryah, Vadivelu, and Preity Mukhundhan in key roles, the upcoming film is expected to be a gritty action entertainer.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is currently working on the film Mela. The veteran actor also has Padayaatra in his upcoming lineup, which is scheduled to premiere at the film festival in Kerala in December 2026.

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