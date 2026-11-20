O.M: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush and Mammootty in the lead roles, was released in theaters on November 20, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie has Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as co-leads, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

If you are planning to watch the film in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

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The Plot

Set after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, O.M: Operation Mole begins with Nithya Reddy, head of a special task force, who sets out to dismantle Abdul Hameed’s extensive red sandalwood network. To uncover the truth and reach Hameed, she recruits Pazhani for a high-risk undercover mission targeting Burma Karthikeyan, aka Siya, a powerful figure operating from Red Hills, Tamil Nadu.

Assuming the identity of Thirukumaran, a photographer, Pazhani enters Siya’s inner circle and gradually earns his trust, becoming instrumental in Nithya’s mission. However, as the operation progresses, unexpected revelations and deeply personal losses challenge their loyalties, testing the boundaries between duty and sacrifice.

What works in OM: Operation Mole

O.M: Operation Mole stands out for its well-researched narrative and compelling lead performances. Director Rajkumar Periyasamy takes a grounded approach, opening the film on a subdued note as it delves into the red sandalwood trade and the trouble tribal communities face when those controlling the network force them into daily-wage labor.

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Rather than positioning it as a conventional high-octane spy thriller packed with frequent twists, the director places greater emphasis on human drama and the personal costs of difficult choices.

The film offers several interesting moments in the first half, gradually building intrigue around its operation while establishing the motivations and emotional conflicts of its characters. Dhanush brings subtle intensity and restraint to his role, effectively conveying the emotional weight of his character.

Mammootty's commanding screen presence lends authority to the narrative, while Sai Pallavi delivers a fierce and convincing performance, showcasing a different shade of her acting abilities. The chemistry between the three performers creates genuine dramatic tension without resorting to unnecessary fan-service moments.

Sai Abhyankkar 's pulsating background score adds considerable energy to the proceedings, heightening the suspense and atmosphere. The film also benefits from impressive action choreography, particularly in its opening sequence, which establishes a gritty and realistic tone. The atmospheric cinematography captures the rugged landscape surrounding the red sandalwood trade, lending the narrative an immersive visual texture.

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Rajkumar Periyasamy builds the first half with steady intrigue, allowing the characters and their circumstances to take centre stage. The emotional interval block is another notable highlight, deriving its impact from the characters rather than depending solely on an unexpected twist.

While the first half has several engaging moments that leave an impression, the narrative struggles to maintain the same momentum in the latter half.

Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in O.M: Operation Mole

O.M: Operation Mole is considerably held back by an uneven second half, a sluggish screenplay, and an overly drawn-out climax. Despite an intriguing premise and several engaging moments in the first half, the movie struggles to sustain that interest as the narrative progresses.

The second half turns largely flat, losing the urgency and dramatic tension that the subject demands. Several portions are weighed down by heavy exposition, with dialogue-driven explanations taking precedence over letting its developments unfold organically.

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The screenplay also plays it relatively safe, particularly when the subject calls for a more uncompromising approach. Some of the plot developments and revelations follow familiar narrative patterns, making certain turns predictable. The climax, in particular, goes on for far too long, testing the audience's patience despite Sai Abhyankkar's best efforts to elevate the proceedings through his background score.

The supporting characters and their respective arcs also suffer from uneven writing. Naseeruddin Shah, despite his considerable acting prowess, is underutilised, with his character receiving limited scope to make a substantial impact.

With the narrative juggling multiple character trajectories, certain emotional threads feel insufficiently developed. The ending, too, feels abrupt, giving the story an incomplete feel.

While Kalaivanan's editing retains a degree of tension even when the narrative loses momentum, it cannot entirely compensate for the screenplay's shortcomings. Ultimately, the sluggish latter half, safe storytelling choices, and overextended climax prevent O.M: Operation Mole from delivering a consistently engaging experience.

The Performances

Sai Pallavi steals the show with a commanding portrayal of an officer, delivering a standout performance. Dhanush anchors the narrative with subtle restraint and layered intensity.

Mammootty brings effortless gravitas and warmth to the screen, though his character's limited scope and constrained arc raise questions about the casting choice.

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Indrans leaves a lasting impression in a heartfelt father role, adding considerable emotional weight to the interval block. Sreeleela is adequate in her brief appearance, although her portions occasionally slow down the narrative momentum.

The Verdict

O.M: Operation Mole is a well-researched thriller that benefits from strong performances and Sai Abhyankkar's pulsating background score. Rajkumar Periyasamy's grounded approach and the film's emotional undercurrents make the first half an engaging watch.

Despite its shortcomings, especially in the second half, the film has enough compelling performances and interesting moments. If you like slow-burning films, give it a shot in theaters or wait till the movie debuts on OTT.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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