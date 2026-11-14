O.M Trailer Out: Dhanush as Operation Mole goes against red sandalwood group; Mammootty and Sai Pallavi stand out

After much delay, the much-awaited trailer for Dhanush's O.M i.e., OPERATION MOLE Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood, is finally out, and it lives up to the hype. The trailer introduces us to the world of red sandalwood. Dhanush plays a woodcutter who gets pulled deep into the dangerous group. O.M i.e., OPERATION MOLE

Sai Pallavi, who is currently winning hearts as Sita Mata in Ramayana, makes a powerful impact as Nithya Reddy, an officer in O.M. Her character glimpse earlier described her as a mix of "honesty, smartness, and experience in young blood," and the trailer shows her leading Operation Mole to bust the ring. The biggest surprise is Mammootty, who seems to be playing a politician. In his first on-screen collaboration with Dhanush, he appears in a grey-shaded, commanding avatar who seems to control the trade from the shadows.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Naseeruddin Shah. Though his character details remain under wraps, it seems to be a short role. Besides the four acting giants, Sreeleela also stars in the film. She is playing Dhanush's wife. Her look is very realistic and natural.

The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy of Amaran fame, with music by Sai Abhyankar. Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film is mounted as a franchise opener. With slick action, strong performances, and a gripping story, O.M looks like a promising bet from Tamil Cinema this year.

The project is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise. Initially scheduled for an October release, the film was postponed to avoid a box-office clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Suriya's Scene. The film hits theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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