O.M Trailer Twitter Reactions: Check out what internet users said about Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty's action drama

The trailer of O.M Chapter 1 is out now, and netizens can't keep calm. Dhanush as a woodcutter caught in the red sandalwood fight is called mass and intense. Sai Pallavi's bold avatar as officer Nithya Reddy, leading Operation Mole, is winning hearts. But it's Mammootty's grey-shaded powerful look that's stealing all the attention. Fans say Rajkumar Periasamy has packed a solid punch and the November 20 release can't come soon enough. Here's how netizens reacted to O.M's trailer.

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A social media user tweeted, "#OM trailer cut is awesome, but there's a concern that they might have revealed the entire plot in the trailer. As usual, Sai Abhyankkar's music is absolutely insane. They've also changed the title to O.M, revealing the abbreviation as Operation Mole."

Another one wrote, "Initially, I thought #OM would be just another mass film. But now, it feels like a proper content-driven film blended with mass commercial entertainment. Maybe that's exactly why @mammukka said yes to this film. And his character looks particularly special so smooth, classy."

"Hearts start beating “Dhanush! Dhanush! Dhanush!” when the BGM drops. #OM," said another. A third user commented, "The overall trailer packaging is excellent. Every department looks to have delivered for #OMTrailer. #OM #SaiAbhyankkar." Another one wrote, "The moment where isai mode starts @SaiAbhyankkar (fire emoticons). Trailer cut was smooth and clean. Eagerly waiting to experience this one #OM #om #Dhanush #Sreeleela."

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For the unversed, Om is billed as an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first installment of a two-part franchise.It is all set to hit the cinemas on Nov 20.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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ALSO READ: O.M Trailer Out: Dhanush as Operation Mole goes against red sandalwood group; Mammootty and Sai Pallavi stand out