O2 Movie Review: Even Nayanthara couldn't save this lacklustre film

Title: O2

Director: GS Viknesh

Cast: Nayanthara

Rating: 1.5/5

Review by: Bhavana Sharma

Actress Nayanthara is called a lady superstar for several reasons. She has done so many women-centric films that directors who have such scripts blindly go to her only. And our lady superstar never backs off from being part of such films. O2 starring Nayantara released on Disney + Hotstar today and is one of those films from the actress that disappoint you in every possible way.

Director GS Viknesh’s O2 is one such film, made with the sole intention of making a survival drama with a female lead. However, the twists and turns neither excite you nor surprise you. Here's our review.

O2 is all about nothing but oxygen. This film talks about its importance. A group of people get trapped in a landslide while they all are travelling from Coimbatore to Cochin. Parvathy (Nayanthara) is a single mom to 8-year-old Veera (Rithvik), who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Veera can breathe easily and happily with the help of an oxygen cylinder. Similarly, there’s a couple waiting to elope, an ex-MLA (RNR Manohar), a corrupt police officer (Bharath Neelakandan), and a bus driver (Aadukalam Murgadoss) and a few others.

All these people want to live their life and are not bothered about the rest of them on the same bus. When it comes to saving their lives, they begin unleashing their cruel and ruthless side of them. This starts leaving each other in shock and here comes the mother who have to save her son as he is already falling short of breath.

O2 movie has a good concept and backdrop but lacks on the screenplay part. It definitely doesn't make you anxious for those people who are trapped there in the bus but makes you laugh for some scenes that aren't worked on properly. After s point, you won't feel anything for the characters and instead, you start disconnecting yourself with them.

Films on natural disasters were made earlier too but nothing seems as improper as O2. The director should have reworked the story to make it better.

Check out the trailer below: