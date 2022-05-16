O2 Teaser: Nayanthara is here to captivate fans in a spine chilling battle between life & death

Nayanthara has been entertaining the fans with back-to-back powerful performances. After winning hearts with her portrayal as Khatija in the love triangle, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the lady superstar

will be seen in the upcoming drama, O2. The teaser from her suspense film is out now.

The teaser of GS Viknesh's first project starts with a bus stuck a few meters under the ground. Nayanthara tries to control this unforeseen situation and helps passengers understand that if they maintain patience, they can survive for a longer time and can even seek help. The storyline of O2 has similarities to that of her previous movie, Aramm.

Check out the teaser below:

The shooting of the thriller was wrapped up last year and the film is currently in the post-production stage. Jointly backed by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu, the music for the movie has been provided by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Furthermore, Nayanthara has many other promising ventures in the making which include Mohan Raja’s upcoming political-thriller Godfathe r. This flick with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead has been financed by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Besides Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the movie also stars Satyadev Kancharana in a pivotal role. Godfather is a remake of Mohanlal’s 2019 outing, Lucifer.