Odiyamma: Nani, Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna's fourth single is groovy party anthem featuring Shruti Haasan

Nani’s upcoming film Hi Nanna is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films coming out this year. The film, which is helmed by debutant Shouryuv, also features Mrunal Thakur alongside the Natural Star.

Earlier this year, the makers had released three songs from the film, titled Samayama, Gaaju Bomma and Ammaadi. In the latest update, the fourth track from the film, titled Odiyamma, has been released by the makers on YouTube. The song is a boppy party song, which features Nani and Shruti Haasan.

Check out the song below:

Odiyamma seems to be a proper party anthem. The song features Nani and Shruti Haasan dancing in what appears to be a club. The song itself talks about the importance of taking a break, and enjoying oneself. The music for the film has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his previous film Hridayam. The vocals for the song have been rendered by Dhruv Vikram, Shruti Haasan and Chinmayi Sripaada. The lyrics have been written by Anantha Sriram.

More about Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is touted to be a romantic drama film, which talks about the relationship between a father and a daughter, and also has a romantic angle to it. The film features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi and many more in prominent roles, apart from nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film features Shruti Haasan in a cameo role as well.

The film has been bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. The camera for the film has been cranked by Sanu John Varghese, while Praveen Antony took care of the editing of the film.

The trailer was released earlier this year, and garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Hi Nanna is all set to hit the silver screens on December 7th, and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

