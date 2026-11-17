Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is an upcoming folklore horror film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Directed by Bramayugam fame Rahul Sadasivan, the film has reportedly wrapped up its shooting in just two months.

Odiyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran wraps up shoot for horror movie

In the latest update shared online by Rijesh Karalam, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier were spotted alongside the film's crew at the wrap-up celebration. According to reports, the entire shoot was completed in approximately 60 days.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

Odiyan: The Age of Illusion went on floors on September 14, 2026, and wrapped up production in November. Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film features dialogues penned by author TD Ramakrishnan. Christo Xavier is composing the music, while the project also marks Karan Johar's debut as a producer in Malayalam cinema.

Interestingly, the film shares its title with Mohanlal's 2018 fantasy thriller Odiyan. However, the Prithviraj starrer takes a darker approach, exploring psychological horror against the backdrop of a matriarchal household, with themes of fear and deception.

For the uninitiated, Odiyans are rooted in Kerala folklore and are believed to be practitioners of dark magic who use shape-shifting abilities to frighten people. The upcoming film reportedly draws inspiration from these legends and relies heavily on visual effects. It is also planned as a pan-Indian theatrical release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in a lead role in Daayra, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Inspired by a real-life incident, the thriller was directed by Meghna Gulzar. Although the film received positive reviews from critics, its response among audiences was comparatively underwhelming. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor will share the screen with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the time-travel action adventure Varanasi . Directed by SS Rajamouli, the ambitious project is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Although further details about the film remain under wraps, the production team has reportedly confirmed that shooting has been completed. Dubbing work is currently pending.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Suriya reunites with ‘his love’ Jyotika in cameo scene from Scene: ‘Thank you for celebrating her’