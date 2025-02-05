Office OTT release: When and where to watch latest Tamil workplace comedy web series online, marking its revival

The Tamil television series Office which aired on television from 2013 to 2015 is now set to receive a revival with a new cast. The show of the same title is set to stream on OTT soon!

When and where to watch Office

The Tamil web series Office is slated to begin streaming from February 21, 2025, on Disney+ Hotstar. The official announcement of the workplace comedy series was made by the OTT platform after unveiling a promo called Voter ID.

The promo featured a woman coming into the office to register a voter ID for herself, but as the employee asks her for her husband’s name, she becomes shy and refrains from calling her spouse by his name. This leads to a hilarious environment being created inside the office.

Official trailer and promo for Office

The original series Office, which used to air on Vijay TV, presented the story of an IT firm named Netech Solutions. The episodes of the show focused on the daily lives and incidents that occurred in the employees’ lives, especially those of Karthick, Vishnu, Raji, and Lakshmi.

Navigating their lives through friendship, love, and office dynamics, the show offered a unique take on workplace humor. The revival series would now focus on a storyline with the same narrative, set against the backdrop of a rural office where two generations of employees collide.

Cast and crew of Office

Advertisement

The original series Office presented a cast of actors like Karthik Raj, Shruthi Raj, Vishnu, Madhumila, Udhayabhanu Maheswaran, Suzane George, Sidharth, and more who have appeared in various other television shows and films over the years.

The revival series is yet to reveal the complete cast of the film with some of them being Prankster YouTube fame Rahul, Guru Lakshman, Thangadurai, Smeha Manimegalai, Keerthivel, Vyishali Kemkar, and many more.

The rest of the crew of the revival show is yet to be confirmed.