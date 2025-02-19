Officer On Duty: Cast, plot and certification; all you need to know about Kunchacko Boban’s action thriller

Kunchacko Boban is undeniably one of the most followed stars in the Malayalam film industry. The actor, who was last seen alongside Fahadh Faasil in Amal Neerad’s action thriller Bougainvillea, is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Officer On Duty.

The film which is slated for release tomorrow (February 20th), underwent the certification process on February 18 and has been certified UA 16+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Furthermore, it has been revealed that the film has a runtime of 137.7 minutes or 2 hours and 17 minutes.

As per the certificate, Officer On Duty is set to be an action thriller family drama, which revolves around Harishankar, a circle inspector, who is investigating a petty crime within his station parameters. However, what starts as a petty case of fake jewelry pawning, soon leads Harishankar into the world of organized crime which has links to drug trafficking and sex rackets.

Check out the film’s trailer below:

Officer On Duty features an ensemble cast including Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Ramzan Muhammed, Srikanth Murali, and many more in crucial roles. The film has been helmed by Jithu Ashraf, while Martin Prakkat, Sibi Chavara, and Renjith Nair have bankrolled the project under the banner of Greenroom Cinemas.

Shahi Kabir has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film while Jakes Bejoy has composed its music. Roby Varghese Raj, known for helming the Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad, has cranked the camera for Officer On Duty, while Chaman Chakko has taken care of the film’s editing. With just hours left for the action thriller flick to hit the silver screens, it is safe to say that the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever right now.

Advertisement

Coming to Kunchacko Boban’s workfront, the actor was last seen in the Amal Neerad film Bougainvillea, which garnered mixed responses from the audience. The film also featured Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi, Sharaf U Dheen, and many more.

The Nna Thaan Case Kodu actor will next be seen in Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming film with Mammootty, in which he is touted to play a significant role. Furthermore, it is also known that the film features Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Darshana Rajendran, and more in a significant role as well. The film marks the third collaboration between Kunchacko Boban and the director after Take Off (2017) and Ariyippu (2023).