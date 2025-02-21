Officer On Duty OTT release: Here's where to watch Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s Malayalam police drama after its theatrical run

Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani starrer Malayalam police drama Officer On Duty hit the big screens yesterday, February 20. While the movie opened to great responses at the box office, reports about its OTT release have already surfaced online. Therefore, continue reading to find out where to watch the Jithu Asharef directorial after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Officer On Duty

According to a report by India Times, Officer On Duty will be available on Netflix following the completion of its theatrical run. If reports are to be believed, the movie might start streaming online by March 20.

Official trailer and plot of Officer On Duty

The story of Officer On Duty revolves around Harishankar who works as a Circle Inspector in Kochi. He lives with his wife Geetha and their daughter. Known for his strict and disciplined nature, he expects the same from his team.

The story begins with Harishankar handling a fake gold jewelry case. His investigation leads him to Chandrabanu, a suspect in the scam. As he digs deeper, he stumbles upon a POCSO case, adding more complexity. Several shocking events unfold, making the case even more intense.

The first half keeps the audience engaged with twists and suspense. The second half reveals darker crimes like murder, drug abuse, and assault, all linked to the gold scam. The film maintains a gripping pace with its well-crafted storytelling.

Cast and crew of Officer On Duty

The Malayalam police drama Officer On Duty features Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair in key roles. Directed by Jithu Ashraf, the film is produced by Martin Prakkat, Renjith Nair, and Siby Chavara. The screenplay is penned by Shahi Kabir, while Roby Varghese Raj handles the cinematography.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, with Chaman Chakko taking charge of the editing. The film’s trailer was edited by Saiju Sreedharan, and Jineesh Chandran serves as the creative director.

Have you already watched Officer On Duty in theaters? If yes, then share your review with us in the comments below.