Officer On Duty Release Date: Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani starrer Malayalam police drama to hit theaters on Feb 20, 2025

Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on February 20, 2025. The Malayalam movie, directed by Jithu Asharef, is touted to be a police drama.

The official announcement of the film’s release date was made by the makers via their social media handles. In a recent post, they wrote, “Mark the date! #OfficerOnDuty – 20 FEB! Brace yourself for a thrilling police drama. Nothing’s black and white in the line of duty.”

Check out the official post here:

Officer On Duty is expected to be a police drama thriller featuring the Bougainvillea actor in a leading role. The film follows the story of a demoted police inspector who is assigned to investigate a counterfeit jewelry racket. However, as he dives deeper into the crime, he uncovers a web of lies and criminal conspiracies.

As his life is put at risk, the officer must find a way to end the chaos before it’s too late. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, the movie also features Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Ramzan Muhammed, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, Kunchacko Boban was last seen playing the lead role in Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad. The Malayalam-language psychological thriller depicted the lives of Royce and Reethu, a married couple leading a happy life despite Reethu suffering from amnesia after a car accident.

However, their lives soon take a dark turn when Reethu becomes a suspect in a series of kidnappings and disappearances of women around town. With no way of recollecting her own memories and no clear understanding of her thoughts, the film unravels the secrets surrounding her, making us question what’s real and what isn’t.

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Bougainvillea featured actors Jyothirmayi, Fahadh Faasil, Veena Nandakumar, Srinda, and many more in key roles. The movie is currently available for streaming on Sony LIV.