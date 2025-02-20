Officer On Duty Twitter Reviews: 11 tweets to check out before watching Kunchacko Boban starrer in theaters

Kunchacko Boban is back on screen once more with his recently released Malayalam movie Officer On Duty. He was last seen in the much-lauded film Bougainvillea, which had grabbed quite the response. As a result, a great outcome for his next project was also expected from the new release.

Well, Officer on Duty has finally hit the big screens and it is safe to say that the action drama has raised the bar higher. Coming from an experienced performer like Kunchacko, the movie has been lauded by audiences for more than one reason.

Within hours of its theatrical release, social media was filled with tons of reviews from fans who watched the FDFS in their nearest theaters. Based on the same, it is safe to say that the actioner has hit the right place in the hearts of the audiences.

There has been a huge appreciation of the gripping screenplay of the movie, which left the audiences glued to their seats till the very end.

Despite the strong action, fans also lauded the fact that there was an equal representation of emotions in the movie, offering a perfect balance to the overall experience of watching it on-screen.

There has been considerable mention of the first half of the movie which has delivered excellence par expectation. The background music of the film composed by Jakes Bejoy has played a crucial part in keeping the audience hooked.

Speaking about individual performances, among all other actors, it has Kunchacko Boban as the protagonist has set a standard way above all others and has been a visual treat for the audience.

For the unversed, the story, screenplay and dialogues of Officer On Duty are penned by Shahi Kabir. With a run time of 2 hours and 17 minutes, the movie has become quite the talk of the town.