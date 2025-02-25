Officer On Duty’s Kunchacko Boban credits film’s success to his wife, calling her his ‘biggest fan’; see PIC

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban is riding high on success as his movie Officer On Duty has received praiseworthy reviews. As the film continues its victorious run in theaters, the actor has penned a special post for his wife, crediting her for its success.

On his official Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture of his wife Priya sleeping on his shoulder. Along with the post, he wrote, “Officer On Duty. With His Beauty. I know how much you yearned for this acceptance my love!! You have been my constant support, critic, friend,tension-breaker, and the Biggest Fan !!! And this success is more deserving for you !!”

The actor further expressed his love for her, calling himself a "Husband on Duty," while also extending his gratitude to the audience for making the film a hit.

See the official post here:

The movie Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, revolves around the life of Circle Inspector Harishankar. Known for his strict nature, he lives in Kochi with his wife and children.

As he is assigned to investigate a fake gold jewelry case, the situation takes a dark turn, unraveling gruesome mysteries during the course of his investigation. The film follows his journey in solving the case and apprehending the culprits, making for a gripping police drama.

With Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, and many more in key roles. The film, directed by Jithu Ashraf, is based on a screenplay by Shahi Kabir.

The movie’s musical tracks and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Roby Varghese Raj handling the cinematography. Additionally, the film’s editing was done by Chaman Chakko.

Moving ahead, Kunchacko Boban is set to appear in a key role in the upcoming Mammootty-starrer, tentatively titled MMMN. The film, helmed by Mahesh Narayanan, features Mohanlal in a cameo role, with Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and several others playing pivotal characters.