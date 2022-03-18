OFFICIAL: Ajith to work with Vignesh Shivan for his next AK62

The wait is finally over, Lyca Productions have made an official announcement about Ajith Kumar's new project, AK62. Welcoming the star onboard, they shared a post on Twitter that read, "We are extremely delighted & proud to associate with Mr. #AjithKumar for #AK62 A @VigneshShivN directorial & @anirudhofficial musical."

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan will be directing the Tamil superstar in his most recent project. This will be the actor and director's first film together. Elated about the collaboration, the filmmaker wrote on Instagram, "Sheer Happiness ! Loss of words to express my gratitude to #AjithSir for giving me the opportunity to direct #AK62!"

Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the film’s score. The shooting of the film has been scheduled to start by the end of the year and the release has been slated for mid-next year. As the venture has been announced just now, other cast and crew details about it will be announced only later.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in director H Vinoth’s action drama Valimai. The film was released last month in the theatres and got positive reviews from the fans.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is getting ready for the release of his romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie enjoys a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara, and already has the fans curious about it. Touted to be a love triangle, the film is due to be out in cinemas on April 28.

