OFFICIAL: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 to debut on OTT with reloaded version featuring additional 23 minutes of footage

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the big screens on December 5, 2024, with a grand release. A month after its release, the makers presented the film’s reloaded version in theaters on January 17, 2025.

Now, more than a month after the film’s initial release, the OTT platform has announced the film to arrive for streaming with the reloaded version soon. In a recent post by Netflix, the streaming platform said, “The man. The myth. The brAAnd. Pushpa’s rule is about to begin! Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, coming soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada!”

Despite the announcement of the film’s reloaded version, the OTT platform is yet to announce an official date for the same.

See the official post:

The movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar features the tale of Pushparaju, a daily wage worker who transitioned into becoming the kingpin of a crime syndicate. The movie which serves as the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, marks the return of Allu Arjun in his iconic character.

With old foes plotting for revenge and new rivals emerging from all sides, the movie focuses on narrating the challenges the man faces both in his criminal endeavors and personal life. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also had Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more reprising their roles from the first film.

The movie was welcomed with generally positive reviews from critics and eventually even became a massive hit at the box office. Moreover, the film is also set to have a 3rd sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage which is likely to begin work after Sukumar finishes the project with Ram Charan.

Moving forward, Allu Arjun is yet to announce his next cinematic venture. The actor is speculated to join hands with director Trivikram Srinivas once again for a mythological epic but no official confirmation has been made about the same.

