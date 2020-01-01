Official cast and crew of STR’s Maanadu to be REVEALED during Pongal

The final list of cast and crew for STR's Maanadu, will be revealed during Pongal. Producer Suresh Kamatchi took to Twitter and informed the same.

Producer Suresh Kamatchi, who dropped Maanadu with earlier due to a fallout with STR, sorted out things with the actor and the movie is all set to be rolled out soon. The film, directed by Venkar Prabhu, will be bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi. The producer took to Twitter and announced that the finalized official cast and crew list will be revealed during Pongal.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Update of #Maanaadu for #STR fans is here! Cast & Crew with Shooting date will be released on Pongal day! Wishing all my beloved friends and family a very happy and prosperous NewYear!” There are reports which claim Kalyani Priyadarchan has been approached to play the female lead in the film.

Meanwhile, grapevine has that actor Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the role of main antagonist in the movie. Kichcha Sudeep, who was rumored to be playing a key role in the movie, slammed the roomers and informed on social media that he has not been approached by the makers to play in Maanadu. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a political-thriller. Some reports claim that director Bharathiraja and SA Chandradekar will be seen playing important roles in the film. An official confirmation regarding the cast and crew is expected soon.

Credits :Twitter

Read More