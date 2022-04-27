Official: Dr Rajkumar's grandson Yuva Rajkumar all set to take forward his family’s legacy; Deets Inside

Grandson of Dr. Rajkumar, Yuva Rajkumar will finally be making his acting debut with Santhosh Ananddram's next. Though the actor and director have been tight-lipped about their collaboration, the project has been officially announced today on Twitter. The makers shared a poster of Yuva Rajkumar, who looks all intense amidst a dark background. They wrote on the microblogging site, "This is our journey from good to good. The legacy continues".

The details about the film's cast and crew are expected to come later this month. April holds a special significance as Yuva Rajkumar's birthday falls in April and even Dr. Rajkumar’s birth anniversary is the same month.

Check out the announcement poster below:

For the unversed, Yuva Rajkumar is the latest member from the Rajkumar clan to enter Sandalwood. He is the son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, and the brother of Vinay Rajkumar. Also, he is the nephew of actors Shivarajkumar and late Puneeth Rajkumar.

The debut actor was to be launched with a historical film earlier. The makers had even unveiled the title of the project, Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava. Yuva Rajkumar's rugged look for the venture went viral on social media and received a big thumbs up from the netizens. However, this project went to the backburner for reason still unknown to all.

On a different front, Santhosh Ananddram is credited for making films like Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Raajakumara, and Yuvarathna, among others. The filmmaker is currently busy with his comedy entertainer Raghavendra Stores starring Jaggesh in the lead.

Also Read: Is Malayalam actress Rimi Tomy getting married again? Read her 'clarification'