OFFICIAL: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire gets NEW release date

Prabhas' Salaar that postponed its release from September, is now gearing up to hit cinema halls in December. The makers shared the big news with new poster.

Written by Priyanka Goud Updated on Sep 29, 2023   |  11:08 AM IST  |  1.8K
Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire Release Date
The big news about Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire is here. The makers announced the release date of Salaar with a new poster. The action drama will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023, during Christmas. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on September 28 but got postponed.

Salaar not only features Prabhas but also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Under the visionary direction of Prashanth Neel, this cinematic extravaganza is all set to make it a Christmas to remember for moviegoers across the world.

Credits: Hombale Films Twitter

