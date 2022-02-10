OFFICIAL: Rajinikanth to team up with Nelson Dilipkumar for his next; Watch announcement video

As Pinkvilla exclusively reported, the official announcement about Rajinikanth's next with popular director Nelson Dilipkumar is here. Sun Pictures, who are producing the film, shared a special video to announce the big news.

Nelson Dilipkumar is known for films like Beast, Master and others, which a have perfect blend of dark humour and action. Fans can't wait to witness what the director will bring out the superstar, an classic masala entertainer is what everyone is expecting after blockbuster success of Aanntthe.

A source close to the film has also reported to Pinkvilla that, Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film. It’s a typical Nelson Dilipkumar Film that’s high on content with ample of quirky elements in the screenplay. The entire team is excited to take the film on floors by April end/Early May."

Our sources also confirms that the film in question will see a theatrical release in the window of December 2022 to February 2023.

Meanwhile, Nelson Dilipkumar is currently busy working with Thalapathy Vijay on an upcoming Tamil film Beast. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.