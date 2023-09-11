OFFICIAL: Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next Thalaivar 171
Rajinikanth has joined hands with Leo director Lokesh Kangaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander for his next and fans can't keep calm for this blockbuster combo.
Key Highlight
The big announcement is here. The rumors turned out to be true as Thalaivar171 has been announced officially. Rajinikanth is teaming up with director Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film. Following the Jailer's success, Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring music for the film, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.
Credits: Sun Pictures Twitter
