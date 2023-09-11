OFFICIAL: Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next Thalaivar 171

Rajinikanth has joined hands with Leo director Lokesh Kangaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander for his next and fans can't keep calm for this blockbuster combo.

Written by Priyanka Goud Updated on Sep 11, 2023   |  11:34 AM IST  |  2.1K
Rajinikanth Lokesh Kanagaraj Thalaivar 171
OFFICIAL: Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next Thalaivar 171

Key Highlight

The big announcement is here. The rumors turned out to be true as Thalaivar171 has been announced officially. Rajinikanth is teaming up with director Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film. Following the Jailer's success, Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring music for the film, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud
Journalist

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!